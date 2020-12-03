FIVE areas of York have had so few coronavirus cases that they are shaded white in the latest Public Health England map.
The districts all had fewer than three cases in the week to November 27, and PHE says it does not show such data on its map, so as to protect individuals' identities.
The five areas are: Haxby, New Earswick, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, Heworth North and Stockton, and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.
Other areas had very low numbers of cases as well: Wigginton had only three in the week, Rawcliffe and Clifton South had four, Osbaldwick four, Holgate West six, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham seven, Huntington seven, Woodthorpe and Acomb Park nine, York city centre ten and Tang Hall 12.
Even the Fulford, Heslington and University area, which for some weeks had very large numbers of cases, had only ten.
