A CAMPAIGN has been launched to raise awareness of support available to households in North Yorkshire, who might be worrying about paying heating bills.
Latest statistics reveal that 9.9 per cent of households in North Yorkshire are ‘fuel poor’. This means their energy costs are above average and their remaining disposable income after paying their bills puts them below the poverty line.
In response OFTEC, the trade association for liquid fuels, has launched a campaign offering support and advice on how vulnerable households can reduce their fuel costs by making full use of the energy payment and saving schemes available.
Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “Sadly, we know that the impact of Covid-19 means many more households in North Yorkshire will struggle to affordably heat their homes.
“Which is why this year it is crucial for homeowners to be aware of the support available to help them keep warm and well.”
The schemes include a winter fuel payment, cold weather payment, warm home discount, Government green home grants and energy companies obligation.
More information on the schemes can be found online at: www.oftec.org.