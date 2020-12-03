AN inspirational York man is climbing Mount Everest 70 times before his 70th birthday - in his garage.

George Young aims to complete the feat before his birthday on Valentine’s Day next year.

Using a Versaclimber, a vertical climbing machine favoured by athletes including Sir Andy Murray, George has to climb a whopping 385 miles before then.

Each Everest climb takes George around four hours and he is aiming to climb an average of just under six a month to achieve his goal.

George, a joiner at Portakabin, will be raising much needed funds for his two favourite charities, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Dogs Trust.

He said: “I wanted a real challenge, something to give hope not only to me but also to friends my own age. At first I thought I’d ease into it, but the buzz I got from using the Versaclimber meant that I was doing up to 10,000 feet a day, every day.

“As part of the 70 Mount Everest climbs, I also wanted to raise money for two charities close to my heart; The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Dogs Trust, and I have been encouraging anyone who wishes to sponsor my challenge to donate to one or both of these incredible charities.

“Like everyone, I have experienced my own challenges with 2020 and the lack of motivation I had at the start of lockdown was really affecting my mood. Since starting this challenge I am much happier and more alert, I love working out at home and don’t miss the gym at all (which is a big statement coming from me) and I feel younger every day.

Neil Kelford managing director at Versaclimber thinks that George can provide inspiration to others his own age: “There is a lot of attention on the elderly community at the moment, assumptions that they are all vulnerable and should stay at home as much as possible, and this can really have a negative impact on their sense of self-worth and esteem. The truth is that older people can be just as fit, if not fitter than those who are younger than them. You’re never too old to fulfil your goals.”

After completing his challenge, George has plans on putting his feet up, but just for a little while:

“I will be so excited and proud of my achievement. I wouldn’t have thought it was possible to get as far as I have, so when I do reach that last step I am going to be so overwhelmed. It has been a really tough challenge but I am happy to be able to show people that you can aim for great things at a later age.

“My beautiful wife Michelle is so supportive and so I’ll take her and Ruby, our Bedlington Terrier, to our holiday lodge in the Dales where we will go for a nice meal and we’ll do some walking and cycling.

“After that, there will be another Versaclimber challenge, watch this space, maybe I’ll climb to the moon or the other side of the world – the possibilities are endless.