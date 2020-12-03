A YORK-BASED primary teacher has organised a raffle to raise money for the Woodlands children’s ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

Laura Lowther, is aiming to raise an “amazing,” £450 from the raffle.

All of the funds will go directly to Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity (HHCC) towards the ongoing refurbishments on the Woodlands ward.

Laura said: “Being a patient in hospital can be a scary time, so these developments of the children’s ward are really important in helping children and their families feel at ease during their time in hospital.

“Help me say thank you to Harrogate District Hospital and our fabulous NHS heroes.”

As well as a trainee primary teacher, Laura is an Independent Usborne Organiser, who independently sell award-winning books through their own ‘pop-up bookshops’ and events.

She decided to use her platform to raise some money after spending a lot of time earlier this year as a visitor at the hospital while her dad was receiving care there following a stroke.

Georgia Hudson, HHCC Community and events fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Laura for taking the time to organise this raffle and work around the challenges that donating and fundraising during the Covid-19 pandemic bring.

“The money she raises will be a huge contribution to the children’s ward ongoing refurbishments which will go a long way to improving the care experience our children and families have.”

The tickets to enter cost £5 and the prize for the winner is a £50 book voucher and book bundle.

Enter the raffle online at: https://bit.ly/3mcJ1Jz

The Harrogate Hospital and Community charity raises funds to help do more for local patients and their families when they need it most.

They fund specialist equipment, training and services and raise funds for individual departments, services and the charity as a whole.