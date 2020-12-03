RESIDENTS living in Tier 3 areas, including those in East Yorkshire, have been warned that they should not to travel to York and North Yorkshire "unless it is necessary."

From yesterday (Wednesday), York and North Yorkshire were placed under Tier 2 restrictions, while East Yorkshire moved into Tier 3.

Superintendent Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police lead for their Covid response, said police can take enforcement action against those who flout travel restrictions.

Speaking about the introduction of the tier system and travel between tier areas, he has encouraged residents to consult the relevant Government guidance for their area and ensure they are aware of what they can and can’t do.

“Those living in Tier 3 areas are advised not to travel out of the area unless it is necessary, such as for work or education," Superintendent Walker explained.

"I realise there may be some confusion over what is deemed necessary in these circumstances, so I’d like to be clear here; it is neither necessary or acceptable to leave a Tier 3 area and enter a lower Tier area for a day trip or to visit a pub or restaurant for a meal. Please also be reminded that your tier restrictions travel with you and police can take enforcement action against you, if you should breach those restrictions.

“To those living in tier 3 areas, please do not try to side-step the tighter restrictions in your area by visiting neighbouring Tier 2 areas for a day or night out. If you do, you may inadvertently bring the virus in with you and increase the chance of transmission to local residents."

He said North Yorkshire Police will be actively patrolling and will have an increased presence in these border areas and we will be policing the Coronavirus regulations.

"Our safety camera fleet, which are equipped with ANPR, will also be visible along various routes into the region," he added.

“North Yorkshire is well-known for its hospitality and warmth, but right now we have to ask visitors to stay in their own tier area for the health and safety of our most vulnerable residents. If you have a visit planned, please reschedule to a time where we are able to give you a proper welcome to our beautiful county.”