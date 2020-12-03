THREE people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A19.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.45am yesterday to a crash on the A19 at Easingwold.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb, Easingwold and Ripon attended reports of a 4 vehicle road traffic collision.
"No-one was trapped in any of the vehicles. Crews assisted the ambulance service with casualty handling.
"Three people were taken to hospital and one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries."
Comments are closed on this article.