A CASUALTY was air-lifted to hospital after a crash between a car and a van.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the accident happened at about 11:32am yesterday on the A163 near Bubwith and that they were called in to free someone from their vehicle.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a car.
"One person was released from the van by fire crews and taken to hospital by air ambulance.
"Crews also assisted ambulance crews to transport one casualty from the car to an air ambulance."
Comments are closed on this article.