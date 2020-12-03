AS lockdown lifts and many of York's best-loved pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars open up again, many of us will be heading out to eat and drink.

Under government rules, unless you are part of a household or bubble, you must socialise with friends outside. And if you are drinking, you must also have a "substantial meal".

So we've picked some of York's favourite places where you can mingle outside and enjoy some pre-Christmas cheer (as well as food and drink).

If your favourite isn't on the list, you can let us know - just hit the Send Now button at the bottom of this article.

Thor's tipi:

This popular venue has opened once more in the grounds at The Principal hotel.

It will be open daily, from 11.30am to 11pm serving food by Shambles Kitchen.

Spark: York

The food, drink and retail hub in Piccadilly will open seven days a week, serving food and drink, under cover with outdoor heating.

Visitors can choose food from a wide range of outlets and order drinks as long as they have a substantial meal.

Ackhorne

Landlords at this historic pub in St Martins Lane, of Micklegate, have installed four covered booths in its beer garden, each with its own heater. They will also be offering "substantial meals" so people can enjoy food with their drink and not fall foul of the new rules.

Partisan

This popular cafe/restaurant in Micklegate has installed an outdoor marquee - complete with heaters to allow people to dine with friends outdoors.

Bookings are through the website, and the owners say the usual menu will be available plus some festive dishes, cakes mulled wine, loaded hot chocolates and cocktails.

Red Lion

Another historic pub that is moving with the times. As reported in The Press, the landlord has installed six wooden pods in his beer garden in Merchantgate to ensure customers can stay warm and Covid-secure while eating and drinking outdoors, despite the cold winter weather.

He sounded a word of caution though: "Food is only 10 per cent of my business so I’ll try it for a week and see how it goes.”

