IT'S amazing who can bump into when out and about!

For darts fan James Wightman he was delighted to run into one of the sport's legends when out in Leeds last May,

He said: "Me and a friend were going to watch the premier league darts at Leeds Arena, and as we were walking to the Arena Bobby George came out of a pub!"

James with Bobby George

Donna with Frankie Dettori

Donna Buckby was over the moon to get her photo snapped with another sporting hero - Frankie Dettori. Meanwhile, John Jones was chuffed to get a snap with Martin Bayfield - someone he literally looked up to!

Ben with Berwick Kaler

Karen Greenheld, of Tadcaster, sent us this photos of her son Ben with panto legend Berwick Kaler.

She said: "Ben is Berwick's biggest fan. He suffers with autism epilepsy and learning disabilities. He had some seizures after a show and Berwick was there and came to help. He then has kept in touch and met Ben when he recovered and here he is at an audience with Berwick having been his personal guest in a box! Ben was overjoyed! Ben doesn’t mix well so this amazing and gives Ben something to focus on."

Wendy with Theo Paphitis

Wendy Harris, of Dringhouses, York, met Theo Paphitis.

She met the Dragons' Den star at an awards do in Birmingham in February 2018.

She said: "I was over the moon to meet Theo, such a genuine man who really does understand what it's like to be a small business owner."

She added: "My York-based business, PQ Soy Wax Candles, was chosen by Theo as one of his Small Business Sunday (SBS) winners. This photo was taken at my first SBS event, where I had the opportunity to meet Theo. Of course, I took the opportunity to sneak in one of my signature wax melt bouquets too!"

John with Martin Bayfield

John Jones of Huntington met Martin Bayfield at Ricoh Stadium, Coventry.

He said: "It’s always good where you meet a rugby icon and Martin was a really nice guy too!Meeting Martin, who played for England and the Lions, was fantastic. It took my mind off the game where my team Harlequins had just lost by a mere two points to our bitter rivals Wasps! I do look like a midget though stood next to him!"