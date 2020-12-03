THE wedding plans of couples across the country have been disrupted by the collapse of tipi company PapaKata - but steps are in hand to minimise their losses.

An auction house selling equipment from the North Yorkshire firm - which ceased trading last month after being sunk by the pandemic - has revealed that hundreds of thousands of pounds was paid in deposits for tipi tents to be installed for wedding receptions in 2021 and 2022.

But the firm’s former boss, Amanda Monaghan, has said that most customers will get their money back.

She revealed that very early on in the pandemic, "when the enormity of the situation became apparent," the firm placed all new deposits in a separate trust bank account and these had now been returned to clients. She said insolvency practitioners, appointed in November, were currently working with all other clients to help them liaise with either their wedding insurers or credit card companies for a refund of their deposit.

She couldn’t say definitively that all customers would get their money back, because she didn’t know who had wedding insurance or paid by credit card, but the majority would.

Amanda told last month how she and her husband Richard had battled in vain to save the firm, which was originally based in York and had had its northern base in Sherburn in Elmet in recent years.

She said yesterday that the wedding industry had been devastated by Covid-19. “We understand the difficult choices the Government has made, but it feels like the wedding industry and their clients have been forgotten about,” she said.

“Both the uncertainty and restrictions, coupled with lack of direct government support has meant that PapaKata became unsustainable.

“The agents are seeking to sell the PapaKata assets including the brand, website and equipment with a view to seeing whether another company will take on the order book, therefore minimising any losses to clients. We’re also doing everything we can to help the insolvency practitioners find companies to take on PapaKata’s order book.”