THERE have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York over the last 24 hours, however the weekly rate has dropped again, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that there have been 19 new cases recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,678.
Although there have been new cases recorded, York's weekly rate has lowered again from 96.9 per 100,000 people yesterday to 82.6 in today's figures.
The weekly data represents the seven days ending five days before the date the latest data is published.
There have been a further 113 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 13,469. However, the weekly rate in North Yorkshire has also lowered from 120.9 per 100,000 people to 112.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 68 cases take the area's total up to 9,925.
Across the UK, a further 13,430 cases take the country's total up to 1,643,086.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.