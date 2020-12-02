TWO men have been arrested following a high speed police chase through York.
North Yorkshire pOlice sayt that at about 3am today (Decemebr 2) they received a report that a black Audi Q7 had just been stolen from a driveway on Water End in York.
They say offenders had entered the victim’s home by smashing a ground floor window to get the vehicle’s car keys before driving off in the car.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were immediately deployed to the area and the stolen vehicle was sighted shortly after on the A59 heading in the direction of York.
"The car failed to stop for officers and drove at high speed through York city centre.
"Shortly after, two York men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested following enquiries and taken into police custody where they remain for questioning.
"Anyone with information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage that may have captured something, is asked to email InvestigationHubYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference numbers 12200214675 when providing information."
