A North Yorkshire woman has just completed a charity challenge to raise awareness of organ donation following the death of her friend's teenage son, reports MAXINE GORDON

WHEN Debbie Enever's 15-year-old son Dan was knocked down and killed three years ago she knew that he would have wanted his organs to be donated.

The Yorkshire lad donated three of his organs and transformed the lives of three families.

Dan would have turned 18 in November - and to mark the date, and highlight the issue of organ donation, Debbie's best friend Angela Horner took on a charity challenge.

Angela, a director at Browns of York and chairperson of Fashion City York, ran 18 miles in a football shirt of Manchester United, Dan's favourite team.

Angela is this week's Charity Champion - and here, we share her story and that of Debbie, Dan's mum.

If you would like to nominate someone as our Charity Champion - who has done something challenging for a good cause - click here to send the details to our newsroom.

Angela's story:

Three years ago, my best friend from Manchester University, Debbie sent me a devastating message. Her only child Dan, aged 15, had been knocked down and killed by what later turned out to be a driver of a van travelling dangerously over the speed limit. I remember having to re read the message several times as I couldn’t get it to sink in.

Dan Robinson

Debbie had lived mainly on her own with Dan and they were very close (although his propensity to leave empty pizza boxes in his room was a bone of contention!) .

There was a private burial, followed by a wonderful and heartbreaking memorial at this school.

Out of this tragedy, there was one ray of light. Dan had donated three of his organs to three individuals – therefore transforming the lives of three families.

On November 7 this year, Dan would have been 18. We all wanted to get together with Debbie to mark the occasion and remember Dan, but due to the dreaded Covid-19 this was not possible.

Instead, we all undertook our own mark of remembrance – one of his friends ran 51 miles from Sheffield to Manchester United! One lady went for 18 different walks and another had a piece of woodland dedicated to Dan as he was very passionate about the environment.

On November 7 at 7pm, we all lit a candle and posted on the private Facebook page we have for remembering him.

As he was a dedicated Man U fan, I decided to run 18 miles in a Man U shirt throughout the month of November to mark his 18 years and to try and raise awareness of organ donation and the importance of adding yourself to the organ donation register if you want to donate your organs.

Although there is now an opt out system in place, signing up on the register makes it easier for the NHS to know your wishes and discuss them with your family. You will also be sent an Organ Donation Card.

I shared my runs on Facebook, including the link to organ donation. I hope I have managed to share the message.

I also want to thank Dan for getting me running again, as I had somewhat fallen off the wagon! Very pleased my last run also came on the back of a win for Dan’s team against Southampton at the weekend!

Organ donor card

Debbie's story:

Dan wasn’t on the organ donation register for the simple reason that I hadn’t realised that we could register him. Had we known; he’d have been on it. One of our friends died waiting for a kidney transplant. Another time, one of our family friends donated his kidney to his son, and we were closely involved with supporting the family at that time.

So, Dan and I had talked about organ donation, openly. He knew that I was on the register, and he completely supported that, and made it clear that he considered organ donation to be an obvious choice if the situation ever arose.

Dan was a once-met-never-forgotten boy. Taller than average, with a daft laugh, great sense of humour, tons of energy and a maturity that belied his years. He also had a great sense of adventure and independence. The world was his to explore, and he loved it.

Dan was knocked down in a road traffic accident. He had catastrophic brain damage and was never going to survive. It takes time for doctors to give up hope of survival, but as soon as they confirmed that there was nothing more that they could do, I knew that I needed to talk about organ donation. I wanted Dan to have the chance to do one last amazing thing. And I knew he’d have been 100 per cent behind that decision.

Organ donation team

Dan’s dad and I discussed the specifics with a lovely nurse from the organ donation team who explained all about our choices and what would happen. He was incredibly patient, knowing that there is a lot to take in at a traumatic time. But for me, this was an exciting prospect; in the face of a horrific tragedy, something incredibly positive could occur. This would be Dan’s legacy.

We signed all the forms, and I stayed with Dan at the hospital as his details went out on to the register. A sporty 6ft 3ins 15 year old, most of his organs were in fantastic shape!

Four organ retrieval teams made the trip to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. I went down to theatre with Dan and whispered to him about this fantastic gift he was about to give. He’d won medals for high jump, but I’d never been prouder than I was at this final act of selfless generosity from a boy with a big heart.

His heart WAS huge. I’d seen it on an ultrasound that was carried out in the hours before his death was declared. And it was wonderful to find out, just a few weeks later when the organ donation team contacted me, that Dan’s kind, big, beautiful heart had gone to a young boy under the age of ten.

Debbie and Ash, Dan's dad, receiving the Order of St John Award in April 2019; this is awarded to families of those who have donated organs to save others

As well as helping that boy, and bringing hope to his family, Dan was also able to donate his liver, both kidneys and his pancreas. Four families in all (one recipient had both a kidney and the pancreas) had been on the receipt of Dan’s legacy.

I will always grieve Dan’s death, but equally always delight that I could enact his final wish and that he made a difference to others’ lives, even after his was over.

For more information about organ donation please visit organdonation.nhs.uk