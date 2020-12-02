CHRISTMAS films are back on the agenda this year, as Vue York reopens its doors on 11th December.

And this year, festive film-goers are in for an early gift, as Disney’s From Our Family to Yours will be screening exclusively on the Big Screen at Vue before each Disney Christmas Classic.

Sam Godley, General Manager at Vue York, said: “We’re truly thrilled to be re-opening for Christmas and to be able to bring a full list of Christmas films back to the big screen.

"With this being a year like no other, and so much of the Christmas build-up being different for so many people, we believe that a trip to the cinema to see a festive film is the perfect form of escapism and a way to get into the Christmas spirit in a safe way.

“With Christmas tradition and togetherness being so important for our customers, we have worked on new ways for them to share the wonder together this Christmas.

"For the first time, we have planned our schedules across the UK for some favourite films to start at the same time everywhere, with these shared screenings allowing you to experience the escapism of the big screen with your family and friends, wherever they may be.

“We know how much the community and the local economy depends on our doors being open, and we look forward to serving customers at our site as soon as we are able to do so.”

Tickets are available from 4th December for York at myvue.com. For more information on the safety measures being implemented, customers can visit https://www.myvue.com/news-competitions/stay-safe.