MORE householders can sign up to get free video doorbells and security checks as part of a half a million pound scheme.

The Home Office’s Safer Streets ‘Protect Your Home’ project is now being expanded across the Selby area to Eggborough and Kellington with homeowners there urged to sign up to get a free security survey.

They join the other communities – of Balne, Beal, Cridling Stubbs, Heck, Hensall, Kirk Smeaton, Little Smeaton, Stapleton, Stubbs Walden, Whitley and Womersley – where the crackdown on burglars and burglary has already seen hundreds of homes. The latest technology is being used as part of the project, with a limited supply of free video doorbells – allowing people to see who is outside their property – available for residents alongside other advice and support provided by local policing teams, the Rural Task Force, councils and partners.

People living in the villages and towns covered by the project are being urged to sign up if they haven’t already as the money has to be invested in the community before the end of March 2021.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan said: “Keeping homeowners, their families and the communities they are part of safe and feeling safe is always my priority and the ‘Protect Your Home’ scheme is one which residents cannot afford to ignore.

“The security surveys are free, open to everyone living in these areas and I’m delighted we’ve been able to add Eggborough and Kellington to the list of those who can benefit.

“It’s also important we’re using the latest technology to make the crackdown on criminals as complete as possible, which is why having video doorbells available – for free – to some, is a really welcome step.

“The best way of deterring burglars and keeping our properties safe is for everyone eligible to sign up, find out how they can protect themselves and get the support available for free to do that. Time’s running out though – this money and support is only available until March and I don’t want anyone to miss out.”

All residential properties in the communities of Balne, Beal, Cridling Stubbs, Eggborough, Heck, Hensall, Kellington , Kirk Smeaton, Little Smeaton, Stapleton, Stubbs Walden, Whitley and Womersley are eligible and can sign up now:

• Sign up online: bit.ly/ProtectYourHomeRegister

• Text: Survey to 07808 654 870

• Call: 01423 569 562

• Go to: www.ProtectYourHome.org.uk