SO it is farewell Debenhams, which is starting the liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it had pulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk.

The announcement marks another sad day for the high street. Debenhams, which dates back some 242 years, has a long history in York as well.

More recently known for its store at Monks Cross and in Davygate (which closed last year), the department store also had premises on Lendal and Coney Street.

Many readers remember shopping there - and an advert from 1977 tells you what you would find inside.

In Coney Street there were "coats, dresses, separates, accessories and menswear".

At the Lendal branch "gifts, linens, cookware, carpets, bed and curtains".

Back in the 1970s the department store's motto seemed to be: "It's a good time to do it".

Also in our archive, we found this photo from 1989 showing some sales consultants from Debenhams.

Here's the story: "The Britain In Bloom judges had arrived in York to see what all the blooming fuss was about! Greeted by the Lord Mayor of York, Coun Jack Archer, at the Mansion House, the judges planned to scrutinise every flower bed and every hanging basket to find the best bloom. These three lucky sales consultants from the Davygate department store were the first recipients to receive a new York In Bloom T-shirt."

