THERE has been one more death related to Covid-19 recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest data confirms.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 307.
The trust includes both York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 61 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 372 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 41,310.
Patients were aged between 19 and 103 years old. All except 17, aged 19 to 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from April 7 to December 1.
Their families have been informed.