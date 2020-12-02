HUMAN remains have been unearthed during building work at York Station.
They were discovered in the area of a Roman burial site, a spokesperson for the British Transport Police has confirmed.
The spokesperson told The Press this afternoon: "British Transport Police were called at 4.10pm on Tuesday, December 1 to York Station following a report of human remains that were uncovered during building work.
"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
"The remains were found in the locality of a Roman burial site and are currently being assessed by archaeologists."
This morning police officers could be seen going in and out of an area inside the station which is blocked off to the public.
