EVEN the animals observed lockdown 2 - as our photos show!

We asked our camera club members to take photos during the second lockdown throughout November.

We had a great response, including some featured here today of empty streets and trains.

But some members also posted photos that seemed to show an array of animals observing the lockdown rules too!

This was unexpected, but we like the unexpected, so we have chosen some as our finalists for the November competition which had the theme of #lockdown2.

Well done to Anne Howard Webb for her shot of some swans in their own "household bubble".

And we liked Mandy Dean's photo of starlings lined up on some telephone wires, apart from the top one, which she captioned: "Like starlings none of us will be in tier 1".

But our winner for this month is Joy Stead's cracking shot of a cat peering out from behind bars, which she captioned: "Is it over yet?"

That photo captured how many of us have felt during lockdown - so congratulations Joy.

And thanks to our other finalists too: Jonathan Allison, Richard Sparnenn, Garry Hornby and Andy Ong.

The theme for December will be #Christmas2020. This festive season looks different from many others, and we want you to sum up in a photo what it means to you. Good luck!

