CREEPY Crawlies' owner Janice Dunphy said Panorama's Business on the Brink was 'painful' to watch as it revealed the struggles she and friends had faced.

The BBC programme featured the journey of businesses in York and North Yorkshire fighting to survive during the pandemic, including Janice's adventure play area with no children, in Wigginton Road, and events company PapaKåta, with no events.

It was filmed from the first lockdown to lockdown two, highlighting the pressure on those trying to save jobs and livelihoods.

PapaKåta has since ceased trading.

Janice who is friends with PapaKåta owners Richard and Amanda Monaghan said the most upsetting part of watching the programme was seeing the couple in tears.

"I met Richard 14 years ago when he had literally one tent. They are lovely people.

"It is a shame how it has ended up for them. You don't want to see your friends crying and their business that they have worked so hard for going down the tube.

"Hopefully they might be able to come back. They are tenacious. I know it is raw at the moment. You can't keep a good man down. They will come back bigger and stronger."

Janice tested positive for Covid-19 during filming for Panorama following a routine test carried out as part of Oxford University's research programme.

Janice who is severely asthmatic said that at one point her chest 'got really bad' and different parts of her body ached.

"I felt it was creeping through my body," she said.

Janice has since recovered and taken a test to confirm she was Covid negative.

She said it was important to stay positive.

Creepy Crawlies softplay centre opened today, Wednesday, and welcomed customers in and Janice is getting ready for the launch of the Web Adventure Park's Winter Wonderland this Saturday which features fairground rides and a Covid-secure outdoor Santa's Grotto.

"We have put extra measures in place at the park. We have made the fairground bigger so there's less crowding. We are just hoping this time it will be even better than the first time.

"We are just hoping it is a success. We will have to rebuild the animal area. We had the money saved - £150,000 - but that's all gone."

Tickets are still available for the event.

Janice said it was a quiet start after reopening, adding: "People haven't been shopping and have a month's worth of shopping to do - that's what we are up against. Or, I think people are sitting back, waiting to see what happens on December 16.

"York is going in the right direction but there's too much uncertainty at the minute for people to spend money."

Winter Wonderland tickets cost £3 for under-ones, £8 adults and £13.50 for children for two hours of unlimited rides. Book at www.webadventurepark.co.uk. Sessions are at 9am, 11.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm, with the park sanitised between groups.