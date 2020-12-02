FOUR legged fundraisers and volunteers from the Guide Dogs UK charity have come together to produce the ‘12 Guide Dogs of Christmas’ collection.
Between December 1 - 12, Guide Dogs will be featuring 12 of their “amazing,” fundraising dogs on the ‘12 Guide Dogs of Christmas Advent Calendar’.
They’re hoping everyone will support them and the 400 fundraising groups who haven’t been able to meet the public at collections and events this year.
Pam White, fundraising manager at Guide Dogs said: “Over the last few months our wonderful fundraising volunteers have been unable to get out and meet the public at collections and events with their friendly fundraising dogs.
“This new collection is built around the theme of the 12 Days of Christmas. We really hope everyone will get behind them and support with donations and fundraising activities.”
If you are interested in supporting the initiative, go to the Guide Dogs website where a donation can be made and the special calendar can be viewed.
You can also get involved by organising a festive fundraiser. Seasonal resources are available on the website.
Donations can also be made on the JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3o9Emc2