IT’S Small Business Saturday, which is a day to recognise and appreciate the hardworking independent companies in our area.

Luckily for us, there are some fantastic local businesses to choose from in York.

Most of them have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and would be appreciative of your support and custom at during the festive season.

Last year, over £800m was spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, and a record turnout of 17.6 million people choosing to shop small on the day.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK said: "This year, with the impact of Covid-19 and another lockdown, it is vital that we continue to support small businesses as this crisis continues and keep them high on everyone’s agenda.

"Not only are small businesses at the heart of our economy, but they play a vital role in supporting our communities"

From local butchers, to quirky gift shops, here are some independent retailers you should consider purchasing from this festive season:

Christmas meat

While you could get your Christmas turkey from the nearest Aldi or Tesco, there are plenty of local butchers who would appreciate your custom this year.

Not only will you be supporting a local business, you will also be purchasing top-quality meat.

One quality local butcher to consider is The Butcher’s Block in Burnholme.

Jessica Scott and Matthew Cross run the business, which they say was hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They had to adapt their business in order to survive, offering more home deliveries throughout the city.

The Butchers Block Christmas menu



Jessica said: “Covid has had a huge impact on us, like many small businesses. We are however lucky to be still able to open the shop fully and be allowed to trade.

“We are lucky to have a strong customer base in the shop and be based in such in lovely community who are very supportive- many of our customers are like friends now.”

The butchers offer a full range of Christmas poultry, meats, pies, cheeses available.

Ms Scott said: “We take Christmas orders for Yorkshire fresh Turkeys £9.70 per kg, Free range Yorkshire Turkeys £12.99 per kg, free range Yorkshire Geese £13 per kg.”

Other items on their menu include, fresh boneless easy carve Turkey Breast (£11.95 per kg), Traditional Rib of Beef (£18.00 per kg) and not forgetting handmade pigs in blankets in packs of ten (£5.50) along with Gluten free choices available too!

They do three special Christmas meat boxes with everything you might need for the festive feasts.

Box 1- £35.00

1.8kg-2kg boneless easy carve turkey breast

1kg gammon joint

250g handmade sausage meat stuffing

250g unsmoked streaky bacon

Box 2- £48.00

1.8-2kg boneless easy carve Turkey Breast

1kg gammon joint

1kg pork loin joint, scored for crackling

500g handmade sausage meat stuffing

250g unsmoked streaky bacon

10 handmade pigs in blankets

Box 3- £31.00

All the trimmings - no poultry, perfect to go with any roast

1kg gammon joint

1kg pork loin joint, scored for crackling

500g handmade sausage meat stuffing

500g unsmoked streaky bacon

20 handmade pigs in blankets

If you can’t make it to the butcher, you can have your Christmas order delivered to your door this year if you prefer- visit the company website to find out more.

Make sure you get your orders in by the 12th of December.

Festive decorations

We have already outlined the best places to get a real Christmas tree in York.

Once the tree is up and the pine scent fills your house, it’s time to get decorating.

York Christmas Trees is one place to get your own real tree- but they also sell decorations too.

Christmas signs, tree skirts and festive ornaments are just some of the decorations available for purchase.

(Facebook/YorkChristmasTrees)

However, their handmade wreaths are some of the company’s biggest showstopper items.

Each one is unique and they can even be custom made.

All items are available for click and collect or delivery.

Christmas Gifts

Have you considered getting your Christmas gifts from a local business this year?

Once you delve into the world of York’s independent retailers, you might be surprised at just how many unique and fantastic gifts there are on the market.

We have already looked at the unique products being sold by local Etsy sellers- but there are plenty of other independent online and high street shops that could use your custom.

If your family and friends love a tipple, a gift from York Gin would be welcomed.

(Facebook/yorkgin)

They have an entire Christmas range available, which includes Chocolate and Orange gin which customers have raved about.

There is also the option to get personalised gin gifts, such as engraved bottles.

Emma Godivala is one of the founding directors of York Gin.

She said the the coronavirus forced the business online, which was not a huge part of the business beforehand.



She added: "(The coronavirus pandemic) has had a massive impact on our business, but by being a little bit lucky, very flexible and offering really amazing customer service, we've managed to keep going.



"As of 2 December, the shop has re-opened and we're seeing a good steady number of customers venturing into the city centre."

There are plenty of Christmas offers available



Ms Godivala added that The Chocolate and Orange gin is "flying off the shelves"



She added: "The gin isn't sweet though - it's still a classic dry gin, but drinks writers like Susy Atkins from the Sunday Telegraph and Christine Austin from the Yorkshire Post absolutely love it.



"Our gin and tonic discovery box is also proving to be very, very popular - five miniatures with matched Fever-Tree mixers and tasting notes."

If you are looking for a funny secret Santa gift or stocking filler, then Give The Dog a Bone in Fossgate is a great little indie store to shop at.

The shop describes itself as “two floors of things you don’t need but really really want”- and they certainly sell an eclectic range of items.

From ornaments of Santa riding a dinosaur to festive beard decorations, it really is the ideal shop for those with a sense of humour.

Do you know a cheese lover? Then a gift from Gillygate-based Love Cheese would be welcomed.

(Facebook/ TheOfficialLoveCheeseYork)

While you could plump for a hamper or cheese making kit, virtual cheese tasting experiences would also make for a great gift- it will also give your loved ones something to look forward to in January.

Still need to get the kids a few presents for Christmas? Instead of rushing straight to Amazon or The Entertainer, consider using a local company.

Tamar’s Toy Box sells a range of toys, including wooden toys and even Christmas treat bags.

The Acaster Lane shop is allowed to open this week so make sure to head over and browse the shelves.

Where are your favourite independent sellers in York? Leave them in the comment section.