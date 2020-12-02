EMERGENCY services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision (RTC) on the A163.
Fire crews from Selby and Humberside, along with police and air ambulance, have been called to the incident, which happened on the road between Bubwith and North Duffield.
Fire service station manager for Acomb and Huntington, Tony Walker, said to "expect delays," in the area.
Selby & Humberside crews along with police and air ambulance are currently dealing with a serious RTC on the A163 between Bubwith and N Duffield. Expect delays @theyorkmix @Selby_Times @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/ASEs7gNCKr— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) December 2, 2020