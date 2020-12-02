VANGARDE in York is "buzzing" with shoppers today (Wednesday) after stores reopened their doors at the retail park.
Shops and businesses have reopened across York today with the city coming out of lockdown and moving into Tier 2 restrictions.
The car park at Vangarde was packed this morning with every store open at the centre apart from Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, which reopens tomorrow, and TUI, which reopens next week.
A spokesperson for Vangarde said: "We are delighted to welcome our customers back to Vangarde today. It’s great to see the park buzzing again!
"We have created a lovely online gift guide for customers who would rather browse and get ideas at home before coming out, and a number of our shops are also staying open later in the run up to Christmas, particularly from next week.
"Don’t forget we have lots of outdoor space, and extended hours of free parking for over 1,300 cars.
"See www.vangardeshopping.co.uk for individual store opening times and the gift guide, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for more news and competitions.”
Vangarde has York’s only John Lewis department store, the region’s largest Next store, and an M&S store.
More recently Specsavers and TUI joined the retail park.
Vangarde offers a range of eateries, including Prezzo, Nando’s, Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment