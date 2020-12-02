OWNERS of a shop in York were suprised to find two £10 notes on the floor as they prepared to reopen the venue this week.

Simon and Helen Main, who own the Village Gallery in Colliergate together, are now on the hunt to find whoever passed the money through their door, so they can personally thank them.

The money was delivered in between two pieces of notepad paper, which had no writing on.

Helen, who has owned the shop with her husband for around three years, said: “We are very intrigued to find out who passed the mysterious money to us. We were really suprised to find it as we prepared our shop for reopening.

“We are wondering if this is some sort of campaign to support local businesses, or if someone is doing a ‘Secret Santa’ .

“If anyone knows anything about this, please get in touch with us to help us give our thanks.”

The business owners now intend to donate the money that was passed through their door to charity.

Simon went on to say: “We will be donating to a local charity that looks after the homeless in some way at Christmas.”

The Village Gallery shop has been closed during the second national lockdown, but will now reopen.

The shop sells a selection of antique, less-old and new art, craft, ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture and silver.

They are also are Lalique specialists, offering a bespoke jewellery service, and additionally have rolling exhibitions of work by mainly local artists.

Before setting up the store in York, the couple ran a similar business which was just based online.

Further information on the business can be found on the website at: www.village-gallery.co.uk