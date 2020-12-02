A NORTH Yorkshire health chief has warned of an 'inevitable rebound' in the number of coronavirus cases after families mix indoors over Christmas.
Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health at North Yorkshire County Council, said Covid-19 infection rates had fallen significantly across the county but it was essential to try to get them even lower before the festive season.
He said the latest weekly rolling rate for North Yorkshire as a whole was 106.9 per 100,000 population, compared to an average across England of 153.9.
The Selby district currently had the highest rate in the county, with 134.6 per 100,000 population, Scarborough and Craven both had 127.8, Ryedale's rate was 102.9, Hambleton's rate was 98.6 and Harrogate's was 92.
He expected the decline to continue but the rates were still quite high and there was 'still some way to go', with the baseline in early September, when rates were in the 20s and 30s.
He said there was a risk of people dropping their guard and the momentum being lost, and at Christmas there would be vulnerable people mixing indoors with other family members, causing an inevitable rebound in the infection rate.