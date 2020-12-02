A MAJOR £9.5m new retail development is set to create 65 jobs.

Lidl and B&M Retail are among the tenants which have already secured space at the new retail warehouse development in Bridlington.

Hargreaves Property Ventures is planning to start construction this month.

The joint venture between Hargreaves Land and Fintry Estates will deliver 44,000 sq.ft. of new commercial floorspace at the former coach and car park in Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington, under a development agreement with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sitting on a site of around four acres, the scheme is due for completion in summer 2021 and has already secured the signatures of Lidl and B&M Retail as tenants.

David Anderson, group property director at Hargreaves Land, said: “The design of this scheme has been carefully considered and reflects the sensitive nature of the site being adjacent to the Railway Station. We look forward to pushing ahead with the construction phase of the scheme in the weeks ahead and delivering new amenities and job opportunities for the local community.”

Cllr Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The ongoing regeneration of Bridlington is vitally important, not only for the people and businesses of the town but also for the wider East Riding.

“The creation of new jobs and support for key sectors of the economy, including construction, will help the East Riding navigate through the current period of economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and to then go on and grow and thrive in the years to come.

“Today’s announcement from Hargreaves Property Ventures and Fintry Estates is welcome news and we look forward to seeing this key part of Bridlington’s regeneration starting on site in December and completing in the summer.”

The development, which has been designed by GT3 Architects, was granted planning approval in September.

Graham Wilson, director at Fintry Estates, added: “During the planning process, the public consultation event was very well attended and attracted widespread support so it’s excellent news that we are now in a position to start on site. The confidence shown by Lidl and B&M is testament to the resilience of Bridlington as a location and the quality of the scheme.”

Hargreaves Land is the property and land division of Hargreaves Services plc, which employs more than 2,000 people and delivers key projects and services in the property and industrial sectors, with a growing focus on optimising the development value of its 13,500-acre land portfolio.