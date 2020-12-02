NORTH Yorkshire Police issued 232 fixed penalty notices for breaches of restrictions during the lockdown, a senior officer revealed today.
Supt Mike Walker told a media briefing that 178 were issued along the Yorkshire coast and 29 in York.
He said 124 were issued to local residents and 108 to visitors, and the vast majority were for being outside without a reasonable excuse, for example outside their home area.
He added that 46 were issued for indoor gatherings and 62 for outdoor gatherings.
He warned that there would be a visible police presence to enforce the restrictions under the new Tiers system, making sure that businesses are adhering to rules and restrictions.
He said people in Tier 3 areas should stay in their area, and this would be enforced, with the involvement of British Transport Police at stations, especially with groups coming in.