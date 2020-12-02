YORK Hospital has seen a big reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past week, it was revealed today.
The hospital currently has 36 patients with coronavirus, down by 29 on the number a week ago, said Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for the three North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.
She told a media briefing that the number of such patients in Harrogate Hospital was down by nine to 22, and the number in Scarborough Hospital was down by six to 53.
The briefing was told that there were currently 97 coronavirus cases in care homes, affecting 37 members of staff and 60 residents, compared with about 230 at the peak.
It was also told that school attendance now stood at 90 per cent,, with only one school fully closed and there was no prospect of schools closing earlier than normal before Christmas.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment