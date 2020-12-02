YORK dad David Pratt who created a Christmas wonderland light show in his garden today hit out at "sad" thieves who stole money from the charity box at his Haxby home.

David learnt from neighbours that the donations bucket had been targeted which was raising money for children with cancer.

The dad of two told The Press: "It's sad: they aren't stealing from me - they are stealing from terminally ill children."

David said he immediately made the bucket more secure to stop any more raids.

He said: "I have now had to chain it down unfortunately."

He added on Facebook: "I have now taped the lid shut and also will be securing the bucket so it can't be taken.

"I also will be emptying it each hour so please continue to donate also keep helping yourself to the candy canes.

"99.9 percent of people have been absolutely amazing and I really appreciate all the positive feedback."

He said, luckily, the collection box had just been put outside, and would have had very little cash inside."

Since switching on the lights display at his garden in South Lane he has raised £450 for children's cancer charity Chelsea's Angels.

The money has been raised by people leaving donations after visiting the light display and a Just Giving page that David has set up.

David, a gas and heating engineer, is hoping to boost the fundraising appeal further and bring more smiles to people in York by having a real-life Santa in his garden in the days running up to Christmas.

David has lit up his front garden with 35,000 outdoor lights, a 10ft tree, ornamental reindeer, elves, a Santa Claus and a polar bear, making it one of the most Christmassy in York.

David spent four days - and about £2,000 - turning the front garden of his home in Haxby into a "festive wonderland".

"I wanted to create a wonderland outside, " said David, dad to Harvey, 15 and Cole, aged 7.

WATCH: Dad creates Christmas wonderland at York home - video

The Christmas light display has taken over the 15ft by 15ft garden of his semi-detached house behind Miller's chip shop in Haxby. He says at least 20 people come to look at it each night, with some families coming from other parts of York.

He estimates he has installed 35,000 lights - all in different colours.

There is an arch at the entrance to the garden where people stand to pose for photos.

Visitors can help themselves to candy canes left by David and people are encouraged to leave a donation for Chelsea's Angels.

His light show might prove to be more popular this year because the well-established one at Twin Pike Way in nearby Wigginton is not taking place this year.

