VACCINATION of frontline medical staff at York Hospital against Covid could begin 'imminently', The Press understands, after the UK today approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart. It is understood that a national vaccination programme could begin as early as next week.

In an exclusive interview with The Press Ian Willis, head of procurement at York Hospitals Trust, said the Trust had already this week taken delivery of five palettes of equipment intended for use once vaccination began.

The equipment includes swabs, plasters, disinfectant wipes, gloves, aprons, face masks and goggles.

Speaking before today's announcement, Mr Willis said he expected vaccination to begin 'imminently'.

"We are gearing up for it to be before Christmas," he said.

A spokesperson for York Hospital added: "The NHS is planning extensively to ensure it can deliver vaccines to priority groups as soon as they become available. Current guidance suggests that health and care staff will be among the first to be offered vaccinations.

"As such the Government has asked all NHS trusts to prepare and be ready to deliver a Covid-19 vaccination programme from December for staff."

The Department for Health and Social Care has already drawn up a preliminary list of priority groups who will receive the vaccine first.

Top of the list is older adults living in care homes, and care home staff.

The next group to be vaccinated will be all those over 80 - plus health and social care workers.

These will be followed by people over 75, then those over 70, then those over 65.

York Hospital has so far declined to confirm where York's vaccination site will be.

A sign was installed outside the existing flu vaccination centre in the former Park & Ride car park near the Askham Bar Tesco store in York declaring: 'Covid vaccination site coming soon'. But The Press was told this had gone up gone up 'prematurely.'

The York Hospital spokesperson said: "We do not yet know exactly how the potential vaccines will need to be stored and distributed so extensive planning has been going on nationally for a number of different scenarios.

"As such it is too premature to say where vaccination site could be located. This will be decided nationally and is an as aide to the vaccination programme we are planning for our staff."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech jab after 'months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts' from the regulator. The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the jab.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was 'fantastic' news, tweeting: "It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."