A NEW restaurant opens today at a department store in York city centre.

Café 21 is based at Fenwick's store in the Coppergate Centre, in partnership with leading restaurateur, Terry Laybourne.

The restaurant was due to open at the start of November before the second lockdown was announced.

A spokeswoman said: "Following the ongoing success of Terry’s Café 21 restaurant at Fenwick, Newcastle, the celebrated chef is collaborating once again with the luxury department store to introduce his exceptional food to shoppers, tourists and locals in the Yorkshire capital."

Store director Neil Setterfield said “Following the false start at the beginning of November, we are thrilled that Fenwick can now re-open and we can finally launch Café 21, just in time for Christmas.

"Terry is highly regarded in the hospitality industry and we’re privileged that he’s bringing his outstanding food to York.

"The existing restaurant space has undergone a total refurbishment to provide a light, bright and modern dining space, featuring contemporary lighting, bold colours and curved booth seating."

The spokeswoman said the restaurant will be open from morning until early evening, so visitors to the store will be able to take a break from their shopping for everything from a quick barista-made coffee to breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or an early supper.

"All rules on social distancing and mask wearing for hospitality venues will be strictly adhered to, and the safety of diners and staff in the restaurant will be paramount," she said.

"Terry and his team have won many awards including a Michelin Star, Egon Ronay Star, Independent Restaurant of the Year, Restaurant Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Winner Taste of North East England and Newcomer of the Year. Terry was also made MBE for services to the hospitality industry."

Terry said: “After a challenging few weeks for everyone we are delighted to be going ahead with the launch of Café 21 in York."