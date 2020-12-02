AN UPCOMING rock band from York are set to release their second single this week, after their first had praise on a national level.
The Receivers, made up of Nick Aldous, Alex Higginson, Harry Stables and Louis Bristowe, will release their second single ‘Impatience’ on Friday (December 4).
A song about “life’s game of cat and mouse,” ‘Impatience’ is inspired by the band’s love of recent post-punk outfits like Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital, fused with their indie-rock roots and their love of The Cribs.
Lead singer, Nick Aldous, said: “We wanted a song where we could blow off some steam, and Impatience became exactly that. The song came about very naturally.
“As soon as we finished it back in December 2019, we couldn’t wait to play it live, not being able to play it live for most of 2020 has only given the song more meaning.”
Following huge support for their first single ‘Only Human’ from Spotify, Radio X’s Chris Moyles and XS Manchester’s Jim Salveson, The Receivers are “riding a huge wave in the UK rock scene,” and look forward to an exciting 2021.