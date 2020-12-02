JUST in time for Christmas, Matalan has created a soft toy of the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign mascot, Pantosaurus.

The friendly pants-wearing dinosaur has helped over a million parents talk to their child about keeping safe from sexual abuse, and explaining – in age-appropriate language and a catchy song - how their privates are private.

This Christmas, Matalan, which operates a stoire in Clifton Moor, is supporting the campaign by releasing an exclusive cuddly version of Pantosaurus, to help parents start that important conversation with their child. Half of the profits from the sale of the cuddly dinosaur will also go directly to the NSPCC.

Jeff Howarth, director of marketing for Matalan, said: “We love the new NSPCC Pantosaurus toy, and we’re sure our customers will too.

“We’re proud to have such a long-running and successful partnership with the NSPCC. We’re sure Pantosaurus will be a firm favourite this Christmas.

"Helping raise money to support children and young people across the UK is more important than ever.”

Matalan is one of the NSPCC’s longest-running partners and has raised more than £10.7m for the charity to date, from in-store fundraising activities, charity balls, and employee fundraising including marathons, skydives and more.

Tess O’Callaghan, NSPCC fundraising manager, said: “The plush Pantosaurus looks great, and proceeds from it and the sale of our bags, books and crayon sets will go towards helping young people who need it most, so we’re hugely grateful to everyone who picks up a treat while Christmas shopping this year.”

Since 2015, Matalan have sold NSPCC merchandise in their stores and the charity’s latest products – including shopping bags, badges and keyrings, colouring books, crayon sets and lunch bags with 100 per cent of proceeds from these areas going directly to the children’s charity.