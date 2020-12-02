AN ITALIAN restaurant in York city centre may reopen under new ownership next year.

La Piazza, a long established Italian restaurant in Goodramgate,is not reopening today despite the lockdown coming to an end, and it has had to cancel bookings for later this month.

Proprietors Emilio and Mario Comito said this was 'due to circumstances beyond our control,' but said they were in the process of selling the business.

"Hopefully that will mean that La Piazza will reopen in the near future," they added.

The Press reported in January, just weeks before the pandemic took hold, how the restaurant was up for sale after being run by Emilio and his family for 25 years, but who were now looking to sell in order to enjoy their retirement.

Christie and Co was advertising the leasehold at an asking price of £150,000.

The late-medieval half-timbered Grade 1 listed building dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century.

It is owned by York Conservation Trust due to its age and history, which includes an intriguing tale of Yorkshire’s saddest ghost, Marmaduke Buckle, who lived in the property between 1697 and 1715.

Marmaduke was disabled, and after being accused of witchcraft, carved his name into the wall and the beam, and then hung himself from it. The carvings are still visible to this day and provide a unique selling point.