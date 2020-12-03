I HOPE with the closure of so many shops we are not seeing the end of high street shopping.
We are seeing so many things hitting high street shopping what with Debenhams closing.
Town centres and the high street are our heritage they have taken hundreds of years to become what they are.
If we lost the high street we would lose something of greet importance: we would lose the soul of our cities.
Robert Greaves
Alder Way,
New Earswick,
