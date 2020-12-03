WHAT is wrong with me? Every time I hear something about York council it winds me up. One minute they're selling off three more care homes because they cost too much to run (Revealed: 5 sites set to be sold or redeveloped by cash-strapped council, November 24). Then a few days later they can find another £1.5 million for overpriced work at the Guildhall (Guildhall budget increases by £1.5m - due to delays, November 26). And now it's just cost me 40p to use the public loos - my dad would turn in his grave if he heard that.
It seems like the council's priorities are all wrong
S Robinson,
Meadowfields Drive,
Huntington, York
