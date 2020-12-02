THERE was a multi-vehicle crash on York's outer ring road this morning (Wednesday).
The A1237 westbound was said to be blocked, with slow traffic due to the collision between the A19 Shipton Road and the A59.
Traffic was also said to be slowing on the eastbound road.
First York tweeted:
*SERVICE UPDATE*— First York (@FirstYork) December 2, 2020
We are currently experiencing heavy delays on routes 2's 5's 5A's due to an accident on the 1237 Millfield roundabout. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - EB
The crash scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
