YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says he has 'very reluctantly' voted for the new tiers system - on the basis that the city should be able to move to Tier 1 within weeks.

The Conservative MP, who had threatened to vote against his own Government, said he was 'painfully aware of the social and economic harm that the continued restrictions are doing.'

He said:"I am voting on the explicit basis of clear commitments I have been given after a lengthy conversation today with the Chancellor, as well as hearing from the Prime Minister.

"I have been assured that within weeks the system will be revised to create more localised tiers based on council areas, which should allow York to move to a tier position more consistent with its lower virus rate.

"I am taking them at their word on this, and if we do not get significant changes to the system to get York into Tier 1, I have put Ministers on notice that I will vote against any extension of this system."

The MP claimed that the easy option would have been to vote against, in the knowledge that the measures would still go through.

"Then the government would not need to work to retain my support for the next stage. I believe by giving the Government the benefit of the doubt now, I am making the better decision for our community by ensuring I retain leverage over the Government at the next stage.

"I am very unhappy to be given a binary choice by the government tonight between this system or no restrictions, but given this stark decision, I concluded that voting in favour was the safest decision for our city.”