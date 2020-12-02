SMALL retailers have joined forces on an online platform which enables shoppers to buy from different businesses in one single order.
Corner Connect offers local businesses and producers space on its site to market themselves.
Customers can then shop from multiple businesses on the online portal and get their products delivered on a next-day service anywhere within the YO postcode, which includes York, Scarborough, Filey, Driffield and Thirsk.
James Bailey, from Corner Connect, said the venture enabled people to know who they are buying from. "People want to shop locally more then ever," he said.
There are 40 businesses on the site, with more than 500 products, from Malton Brewery and Raisthorpe Manor to Heslington Fresh Foods and The Yorkshire Pasta Company in Malton, as well as a range of producers of fresh produce, arts and crafts.
To support local on the site, visit cornerconnect.co.uk