ALL York's libraries and the city's archives reading room will be re-opening on Friday.

The announcement has come in an email from Explore York boss Fiona Williams sent to members of the libraries and archives 'mutual' which runs the city's library service.

"I’m emailing you to let you know that all libraries will be reopening this Friday," Ms Williams says in her email.

"The Reading Cafes at Hungate and Rowntree Park will open again on December 2 and the cafes in our Explore centres will open on December 4. The Archives reading room will (also) open on December 4.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you back and hearing your stories of how you spent the last four weeks. We have been busy working on more online services and events and you will be able to see these on our website now and in the coming months.

"We continue to provide a covid secure environment, our staff are trained in how to work with protective equipment (ro) keep themselves and the public safe."

The city's libraries had only been open for a few weeks following the first lockdown when they were forced to close again because of lockdown 2.

