A RENEWED focus on health and wellbeing during the pandemic has led to a surge in sales for a York business.

Sweet Cures which manufactures and sells natural health supplements has enjoyed a significant boost since the Government imposed the first national lockdown in March.

It has gone on to record a further 30 per cent rise in sales during the current quarter. The fresh demand has led the company to launch a recruitment drive for four new members to join its York team.

The success follows a recent management buyout as the company looks to build on its expertise and expand its product range.

Established in 2002 by founder Anna Sawkins, York-based Sweet Cures was acquired by a new company, Sweet Cures Limited, led by the management team, Bryan Sun and David Smith, who have worked closely with Ms Sawkins for more than 12 years.

As part of the deal, Ms Sawkins retained a stake in the business and will continue to work in consultation with the new management.

Sweet Cures specialises in products derived from healthy and essential sugars, including its signature Waterfall D-Mannose product – developed to support bladder health and distributed throughout the world.

The company employs nine people in York, with more team members across the globe.

To support its growth and new product development, it is looking to fill positions in graphic design, sales, trade and nutrition.

David Smith, design and marketing director, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Sweet Cures as we reflect on a successful year of sales and look optimistically to the future.

“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s world has changed but what’s positive is that we’ve witnessed a renewed focus on personal health and wellbeing.

“We pride ourselves on producing pure supplements, without any nasty additives, and believe this is what consumers are looking for. With a recent uplift in sales of 30 per cent, I’m delighted to reveal that we’re in a position to recruit four new employees to the business.

“Alongside job creation, we’re improving both our domestic and traders’ customer experience by reducing shipping costs and increasing opening hours. This will help support companies and customers during this challenging time.”

The team also prides itself on being a natural supplement manufacturer consumers can contact directly for product information.

From its York HQ, Sweet Cures handles the whole process directly, from enquiries and manufacturing, to packaging and deliveries.