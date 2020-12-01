YORK stands out as an island of green amid a sea of blue in the latest coronavirus map.
The Public Health England map shows that the rolling seven-day Covid infection rate in the City of York Council area over the week to November 26 fell to 96.9 per 100,000 population.
The shading changes from pale blue to green when the rate falls below 100.
The continuing fall in York's rate may bolster hopes that the city could be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 1 during a review later this month.
The Harrogate Borough Council area has also turned green, with a rate of 97.0 per 100,000 population, while Ryedale is still just blue, with a rate of 101.1.
Scarborough, which had one of the worst rates in the country in mid-November, is down to 151.7, while the Selby district's rate is 155.6.
The average for the whole of North Yorkshire is 120.9, leaving it shaded pale blue, but the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has a rate of 202.0, which means it is still shaded dark blue.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which are in Tier 1 from tomorrow, have a rate of just 33.8 per 100,000.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment