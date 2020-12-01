A YORK post office has launched a pop-up Christmas counter to deal with the sheer volume of letters and parcels this year.
The Haxby Road Post Office has taken steps this year to make life easier for customers trying to send off Christmas presents and cards opening up a new temporary counter.
Kenny Lamont, Network Provision Manager, said: “To help meet customer demand this Christmas in Haxby Road, York, we are delighted to have added an extra pop-up counter for December.
“Christmas is always a busy time of year for Post Offices and with the Coronavirus pandemic even more people are sending parcels and cards to family and friends. There has been a big growth in online shopping and returns and we’re also seeing an increase in local businesses sending out their goods via our branch.
"The extra counter at Haxby Road Post Office will help to meet the seasonal demand.”
The post office opened in February 2018 at 132, Haxby Road and Mr Lamont said since then it has gone from strength to strength.
The branch is open seven days a week: Monday – Wednesday: 7am – 9pm; Thursday – Saturday: 7am – 10pm and Sunday: 7.30am – 9pm.