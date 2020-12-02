CITY of York Council has issued further guidance to help residents and businesses understand the new incoming restrictions, which come into force today (Wednesday) – including all the things we can do.

Despite York’s rate of infection dropping well below the regional and national averages, the Government confirmed last week that it would be placing York into Tier 2 restrictions.

The council is reminding people that support is available through the Covid-19 helpline (01904 551550 /COVID19help@york.gov.uk) and online at www.york.gov.uk/Coronavirus.

Information on support for businesses is available at: www.york.gov.uk/COVID19BusinessGrants.

Now that York has been confirmed to be facing Tier 2 restrictions, the council is asking residents to follow these new measures and thanking them for all they have done in recent weeks to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

The changes mean that people can meet in groups of up to six people outdoors and there are some restrictions on businesses.

From today, York residents can do the following:

• Meet people you do not live with outdoors, in groups of up to six and socially distanced

• Visit York’s great shops and Covid-safe hospitality businesses, with their household or support bubble

• Continue to use early years and childcare settings, including childminders, after-school clubs and nannies

• Visit the hairdressers, leisure centres and gyms and other entertainment and personal care services

• Get married - with up to 15 guests

• Attend their places of worship

The council said it will continue lobbying for York to be placed into Tier 1 restrictions, and will also request further financial support from Government, particularly for low income households and businesses affected during this difficult time.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “From tomorrow, we must continue the city’s excellent work in slowing the spread of the virus by following the new national guidance.

“York’s case numbers have bucked the trend thanks to the hard work of local residents and businesses in slowing the spread of Coronavirus. Every resident, business, employee and pupil has played their part in this success, and we must build on this achievement to further rid our city of the virus.

“Despite the change in restrictions, we are continuing to lobby the Government to move York into Tier 1 restrictions, given the city’s success in driving the rate of infection down. We are also urging the Government for further financial support, particularly for those families on low incomes and businesses struggling with the current economic crisis. We know that the times ahead are uncertain, but we will continue to do all we can to convince the Government to provide more financial support.

“In the meantime, I would urge everyone to follow the restrictions in place and continue to shop local, in order to protect the people and places we love. Should anyone need support, you can still contact our COVID helpline on 01904 551550 or COVID19help@york.gov.uk, and the council will do what it can to help.”

City leaders are asking residents and businesses to keep going and do all they can to stop the spread of infection by:

• Washing your hands regularly with soap and water.

• Wearing a face covering in busy public spaces.

• Giving people space and keeping apart from people you don’t live with (2m is best).

• If you have symptoms you should stay at home, only leaving to get a test.

• Self-isolate when asked to by test and trace as well as if you have symptoms.

• Try and meet outdoors if you can.

Sharon Stoltz, director for public health at City of York Council, said: “A citywide effort has resulted in us slowing the spread of the virus to become one of the lowest levels in the region, but we know from experience and other areas of the country that this virus can spread quickly so we can’t be complacent.

“Whilst we hope we will move to the lowest restrictions soon, these measures will help further reduce the number of cases and it is vital we all follow them, particular as we look ahead to the upcoming festive season.

“We must remain vigilant and practice hands, face, space and self-isolate when necessary.

“We know people have lots of questions and are wanting to do the right thing. We have put answers to some of the questions we have been getting from residents and businesses up at www.york.gov.uk/LocalRestrictions.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone and we are proud of the city showing its resilience once again. With potential vaccines progressing there is hope, however, we all have a role to play before we get to that point. Please stay safe and let’s keep going.”