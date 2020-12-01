A NEW restaurant that was due to launch this weekend in the city centre has had its opening postponed.
The Impossible Bar and Tea Room - that will replace Carluccio’s in St Helen’s Square, which closed earlier this year - will now open on December 12.
A spokesman for Tokyo’s Industries, the parent company behind the new restaurant, said: “Following delays of work to the building, we will sadly be delaying the launch of Impossible York to December 12, however, we look forward to opening our doors then.”
The Press reported on Monday that the Impossible Wonderbar is one of three bars being created at the site - including a Whisky Lounge and a Speakeasy bar with two roof terraces.
The old bank site next door will also be transformed into a new boutique 18-bedroom hotel with another restaurant inside.
The new hotel is set to open in September 2021.