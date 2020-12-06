Here at the York Animal Home we have two 13-year-olds we are looking to rehome. Both were taken in after their owner passed away.

Harry is a 13-year-old beagle: a lovely guy who is as sweet as they come. He loves everyone he meets and is alway keen to say hello and have a fuss made of him. Although Harry is a little on the older side this does not stop him from enjoying life - he loves his walks, even though he can only manage small walks now. He spends every second of his walks sniffing everywhere and even better if he manages to see someone along the way to say hi to.