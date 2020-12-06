Here at the York Animal Home we have two 13-year-olds we are looking to rehome. Both were taken in after their owner passed away.
Harry is a 13-year-old beagle: a lovely guy who is as sweet as they come. He loves everyone he meets and is alway keen to say hello and have a fuss made of him. Although Harry is a little on the older side this does not stop him from enjoying life - he loves his walks, even though he can only manage small walks now. He spends every second of his walks sniffing everywhere and even better if he manages to see someone along the way to say hi to.
Harry appreciates everything in life: he loves his food, he loves a comfy bed and will take himself off for a snooze when he is tired. Most of all he loves attention and will sit for hours on end getting cuddles.
Harry was brought to the centre with Rupert but even in the home they had to be kept separate as they just never got on.
Rupert is a 13 year old Coon hound. A sweet boy, he does take time to learn to trust people he does not know. Once he knows you, however, he is friendly, playful and will be a loyal faithful friend. He is elderly, arthritic, a little deaf, a little blind but he really does not let this hold him back. He can only manage small walks but he loves these walks and will savour every minute of them.
Rupert does come with a few complex issues that staff will need to discuss with any potential adopters. He will need an adult-only home where he is the only pet. Rupert will need experienced adopters who will give him the time and space he needs to settle in. This will be a process that can not be rushed but he is well worth the wait.
The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter. To find out more, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk