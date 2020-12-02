YORK’S pubs and bars are divided like never before today, following the city’s move out of lockdown into Tier 2.

The new restrictions, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid, mean drinks can only be served with ‘substantial meals’ - and landlords have responded in a wide variety of ways.

The Hop in Fossgate is to reopen its doors with a ‘drinkers' special substantial meal food option’ of a Margherita pizza for just £2.50.

But John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell in Fossgate, said it certainly couldn’t reopen to the general public and he was seeking clarification as to whether it might be possible to open later in a very limited way to small numbers of pre-booked customers.

The Red Lion in nearby Merchantgate will open with customers offered the chance to eat in six specially created Covid-secure wooden pods in the beer garden.

Landlord Pete Pendlebury said heating, lighting and hand sanitizer equipment will be installed in each pod, along with cushions.

“I am fortunate to have such a big beer garden,” he said, but he warned that the pub would still struggle because of the city’s placing in Tier 2. “Food is only 10 per cent of my business so I’ll try it for a week and see how it goes,” he said.

Paul Crossman, landlord of the Volunteer Arms, Slip Inn and Swan in Clementhorpe, said none of them could reopen with York in Tier 2, as they didn’t have commercial kitchens, and he hoped York could move into Tier 1 later this month.

Other pubs reopening this week include The Roman Bath in St Sampson’s Square, The Golden Fleece in Pavement, The Hole in the Wall in High Petergate, The Rook & Gaskill in Lawrence Street, The Masons Arms in Fishergate and The Edinburgh Arms in Fishergate.

Meanwhile, pub bosses have warned the cost of closure will far outweigh the £1,000 one-off payments promised yesterday by Boris Johnson, as he acknowledged that the burden of restrictions on the hospitality sector had been “disproportionate".

The British Beer & Pub Association said the sum was "nowhere near enough to stave off thousands of pub closures".