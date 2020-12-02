A BOOM in home improvements has helped a North Yorkshire-based manufacturer expand.

Two Green Leaves, based near Scarborough, has seen an increased demand for its sustainably manufactured furniture products as the pandemic fuels a surge in purchases of their products.

The business has grown to five full-time employees, including appointments in product design, to help grow the business’s range amid increased demand for key home items, including desks and storage.

Founded in 2012 by Gareth Davies after a long career in manufacturing and design, Two Green Leaves designs and manufactures products using sustainable materials from their Wkyeam workshop near Scarborugh.

Selling directly to clients across the UK from its ecommerce site, the business is also planning to develop learning resources and a physical space which will allow customers to repair, re-use and recycle existing furniture. This will be launched after lockdown.

The business has also been preparing Christmas gifts and decorations that are all produced and hand-finished using natural plant oils and waxes.

Gareth said: “Lockdown has forced people to re-evaluate their surroundings and invest in making their home environment more comfortable and festive for the Christmas season.

"This has fueled the demand for new furniture on a global scale, which has a massive environmental impact as mass-produced furniture can have a short lifespan and is shipped across the globe, resulting in huge emissions.

"We are proud to offer our customers products which are not only locally sourced and produced, but are also made from renewable materials and built to last. Many of our customers are explicitly looking to buy sustainably and support local businesses. We are looking forward to growing the business further in 2021.”