How did the River Ouse affect the development of York? Just how important has horse racing been to the city? And how is the redevelopment of the iconic Terry's Chocolate Works coming along?

You can find the answers to all of these questions and many more in a new audio history walk just released by the Clements Hall History Group which you can download onto your smartphone.

The 'Changing Face of York' walk has been designed by history group member John Stevens. Theoretically, it begins at the western side of the millennium Bridge, and takes in much of South Bank and the Bishopthorpe Road area. "But you can start it at any point!" John said.

The walk, which looks at how the area has changed over time, is one of two new audio walks just released by the history group.

The second - Bishy Road in York: a shopping street in time - does just what you'd expect from the title.

Based on the history group's book of the same name, it introduces you to Bishopthorpe Road (named the national 'High Street of the Year' in 2015) and the many shops that have been based there down the years.

"Bishy Road, as it's known, appears to be an unremarkable cluster of around thirty small shops," says history group member Susan Major. "But the street is remarkable for its high proportion of independent shops, drawn together by a strong traders’ association and engendering a fierce community spirit and local pride.

"It has a fascinating history. Who knew that two of our former traders took part in a Hollywood film twenty years ago? Or that we used to have two Chinese laundries on the street? Or that one of our traders used to sell pianos and beer? Or that York Teddy Boys used to flock to Bishy Road in the 1980s for their tailoring?"

The history group has now released three audio walks in total. The first, 'A walk around South Bank', was launched in October.

The walks can be accessed on your smartphone by a special app. Find out how to get the app here